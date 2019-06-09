51.8% of voters cast votes in snap presidential election across Kazakhstan [UPDATED]

Trend:

As of 14:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, 51.8% of voters have cast their votes in the snap presidential election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zauresh Baimoldina said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

11,947,995 voters are eligible to choose the next President of Kazakhstan this year.

According to the data revealed by the Commission, 56.7% of voters cast their votes in Akmola region, 69.4% - in Aktobe region, 63% - in Almaty region, 45.4% - in Atyrau region, 59.8% - in East Kazakhstan region, 56.3% - in Zhambyl region, 40.9% - in West Kazakhstan region, 49.7% - Karaganda region, 63.1% - Kyzylorda region, 55.8% - Kostanay region, 52.8% - Mangistau, 45.9% - in Pavlodar region, 53.6% - in North Kazakhstan region, 49.3% - in Turkestan region, 37.6% - in Nur-Sultan city, 37% - in Almaty city, and 40.5% - in Shymkent city.

11:10 (GMT+4) As of 12:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, 35.1% of voters have cast their votes in the snap presidential election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Lyazzat Suleimenova said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

According to the data revealed by the Commission, 45.9% of voters cast their votes in Akmola region, 50.3% - in Aktobe region, 47.3% - in Almaty region, 33.5% - in Atyrau region, 44.8% - in East Kazakhstan region, 43.7% - in Zhambyl region, 26.1% - in West Kazakhstan region, 29.6% - Karaganda region, 39.3% - Kyzylorda region, 35.5% - Kostanay region, 29.3% - Mangistau, 36% - in Pavlodar region, 33.9% - in North Kazakhstan region, 30% - in Turkestan region, 24.6% - in Nur-Sultan city, 19% - in Almaty city, and 24.6% - in Shymkent city.

09:54 (GMT+4) As of 10:00 a.m. 12.8% of voters cast their votes in the snap presidential election of Kazakhstan, member of the Kazakh CEC Akylbek Ikhdanov announced at the briefing, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

20.5% of voters in Akmola region, 16% in Aktobe region, 17.7% in Almaty region, 8.5% in Atyrau region, 15.5% in East Kazakhstan region, 18.5% in Zhambyl region, 7.4% in West Kazakhstan, 10.1% in Karaganda region, 11.1% in Kyzylorda region, 11.11% in Kostanay region, 9.7% in Mangystau region, 11.4% in Pavlodar region, 14.2% in North Kazakhstan, 11.9 % in Shymkent, 10.3% in Nur-Sultan , 14.1% in Almaty already cast their votes.

As earlier reported, 9,920 polling stations proceeded to vote at 08:00 a.m. The list of voters at these election districts amounts to 11,947,945.