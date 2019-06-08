Belarus, Turkmenistan hold political consultations

By Trend





Consultations between Belarusian and Turkmen foreign ministries on contractual and legal issues took place in Minsk, Trend reports referring to the Belarusian Embassy in Ashgabat.

This meeting was envisaged by the current Program of Cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries. The parties reviewed existing interstate, intergovernmental, interdepartmental and other bilateral treaties.

During the consultations, the parties outlined the most promising areas for further expansion of the bilateral legal framework, which ensures the strengthening and development of relations between Belarus and Turkmenistan in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, the report said.

The mutual trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Belarus amounted to $65 million in 2017, and to $32.2 million in 2018.

Belarus' supplies to Turkmenistan mainly consist of high value-added goods including trucks, special purpose vehicles, tractors, road-building equipment, medicines, woodworking products, and agricultural products.