Companies of Russia and Uzbekistan agree on co-op

By Trend





Uzbekistan joint-stock company Uzbekgidroenergo and Russian Power Machines company signed an international agreement on cooperation, which is to support the further strengthening of the mutually beneficial partnership, Trend reports via the press office of Uzbekgidroenergo.

The signing took place during the meeting between the management of Uzbekgidroenergo and the delegation of Power Machines led by Timur Lipatov, the CEO of the company, which was held within the framework of visit of Dmitry Medvedev, the Prime Minister of Russia.

During the meeting relevant issues, which are related to the realization of the investment projects were covered.

Power Machines is a global power engineering company – one of the world’s top-ten industry leaders in terms of installed-equipment volume.

Uzbekgidroenergo possesses of a positive experience of maintenance of the equipment manufactured by this company.