Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran

The prices of foreign currencies remained unchanged in Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.
According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,023 rials.
Valyutalar
Iranian rials
USD
42,000
GBP
53,079
CHF
42,011
SEK
4,423
NOK
4,798
DKK
6,282
INR
604
AED
11,437
KWD
138,015
PKR
28,536
JPY
38,758
HKD
5,359
OMR
109,234
CAD
31,014
NZD
27,448
ZAR
2,882
TRY
7,194
RUB
644
QAR
11,539
IQD
3,528
SYP
82
AUD
29,152
SAR
11,201
BHD
111,702
SGD
30,570
BDT
49,758
LKR
2,382
MMK
28
NPR
37,551
LYD
30,209
CNY
6,083
MYR
10,051
THB
133,526
KRW
35,327
JOD
59,239
EUR
47,023
KZT
10,972
GEL
15,093
IDR
2,942
AFN
530
BYN
20,244
AZN
24,707
PHP
80,584
TJS
4,450
VEF
4,206
TMT
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 152,716 rials, and the price of $1 is 133,417 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 124,215 rials, and the price of $1 is 110,256 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 134,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 153,000-155,000 rials.
