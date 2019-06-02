TODAY.AZ / World news

Rockets fired from Syria at Golan Heights

02 June 2019 [13:47] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Two rockets were fired on Saturday from Syria toward the Golan Heights causing no casualties, the Israeli military said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A military spokeswoman said that the details were still being looked into and that it remained unclear who had fired the rockets and where they had landed.

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria.

On Monday, Israel’s military said it attacked a Syrian anti-aircraft position that had fired on one of its warplanes, and Syrian state media said a soldier had been killed in the incident.

