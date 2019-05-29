Russia’s PM Dmitry Medvedev to pay working visit to Ashgabat

By Trend





The Russian delegation, attending the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government, which will be held on May 31 in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, will be headed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Russian government.

The parties will discuss topical issues of cooperation between the CIS countries. Particular attention will be paid to the subject of innovation, protection of rights to intellectual property, and customs control.

It is planned to sign a number of intergovernmental documents regulating interaction in these areas, according to the source.

During the negotiations, it is expected that decisions will be made with regards to developing a draft intergovernmental program of innovative cooperation for the period until 2030, amending the rules for determining the country of origin of products, and customs clearance, as well as the transit and monitoring of goods moved through the territories of the CIS member states.