TODAY.AZ / World news

Official rate: Prices of 24 foreign currencies down in Iran

29 May 2019 [11:38] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The prices of 24 foreign currencies have decreased, while the prices of 11 other currencies have increased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,965 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,228

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,809

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,382

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,822

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,290

1 Indian rupee

INR

603

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,971

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,838

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,365

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,250

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,502

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,908

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,912

1 Russian ruble

RUB

652

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,522

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,087

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,494

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,942

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,385

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,495

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,014

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,082

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,017

100 Thai bahts

THB

132,013

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,343

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,965

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

11,072

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,098

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR 1000

2,921

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

524

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,204

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,352

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 157,797 rials, and the price of $1 is 139,141 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 122,438 rials, and the price of $1 is 111,153 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 136,000-139,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/183019.html

Print version

Views: 151

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also