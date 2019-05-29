Official rate: Prices of 24 foreign currencies down in Iran

|
By Trend
The prices of 24 foreign currencies have decreased, while the prices of 11 other currencies have increased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.
According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,965 rials.
Foreign currencies
Iranian rial
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
53,228
1 Swiss franc
CHF
41,809
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,382
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,822
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,290
1 Indian rupee
INR
603
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,971
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
27,838
100 Japanese yens
JPY
38,365
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,352
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,234
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,250
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,502
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,908
1 Turkish lira
TRY
6,912
1 Russian ruble
RUB
652
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,522
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,087
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,494
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,942
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,385
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
28
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
37,495
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
30,014
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,082
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
10,017
100 Thai bahts
THB
132,013
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
35,343
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
1 euro
EUR
46,965
100 Kazakh tenges
KZT
11,072
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,098
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR 1000
2,921
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
524
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
20,204
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,757
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
80,352
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,450
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
1 New Turkmen manat
TMT
11,966
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 157,797 rials, and the price of $1 is 139,141 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 122,438 rials, and the price of $1 is 111,153 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 136,000-139,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials.