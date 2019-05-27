Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to resume charter flights this summer

By Trend





Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will resume charter flights on the route Tashkent-Tamchy (Issyk-Kul), Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

Inspiro Travel (Kyrgyzstan) and Asia Lux Travel, together with Uzbekistan Airways, intend to resume charter flights on the Tashkent-Tamchy route (Issyk-Kul) for the summer tourist season 2019, from June 27 to September 6.

Flights on the route Tashkent-Tamchy-Tashkent will be operated once a week on Thursdays.

In 2018, 3,295,804 people arrived to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan. In turn, Uzbekistan was visited by 3,206,830 Kyrgyzstani people.