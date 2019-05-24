Bulgartransgaz announces temporary transmission capacity limitation

By Trend





Bulgaria’s Bulgartransgaz company has announced temporary capacity limitation due to maintenance works on the Trans-Balkan pipeline, Trend reports citing the company.

Reportedly, the estimated duration of unavailability or uncertainty is 96 hours, with unavailability of the affected assets being 50 percent.

The event will cover the period from June 4 to June 8, said the company.

Bulgartransgaz EAD is a combined operator performing licensed activities of natural gas transmission and storage. The company pursues transparent and responsible behaviour policy and aims at ensuring secure conditions and sustainable development of the natural gas market in the country and the region in compliance with the principles of equality and transparency. As part of the common European gas network Bulgartransgaz EAD is guided by the requirements of the Third Energy Liberalisation Package, the European and the Bulgarian legislation.

The Company is an owner and operator of national gas transmission network with major function – natural gas transmission on the territory of Bulgaria to natural gas distribution companies and industrial consumers, transmission network for transit transmission - natural gas transmission through the territory of Bulgaria to the countries Romania, Turkey, Greece and Macedonia; underground gas storage in Chiren (Chiren UGS) with major function – natural gas storage for covering the seasonal fluctuations in consumption and delivery of natural gas.