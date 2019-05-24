Turkey’s nationalist party stands for women’s voluntary military service in country

By Trend





The Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) stands for the right of women to voluntary military service in the country, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

The statement was made by the party’s deputies in the Turkish parliament during discussion of the new military service system in the Turkish army.

According to the MPH deputies, every citizen of Turkey must serve in the army. It was noted, “All conditions must be created for the military service of Turkish female citizens.”

Earlier, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that a new system of military service may be applied in Turkey.