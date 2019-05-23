Kyrgyzstan to resume food export to Kazakhstan

By Trend





Kazakhstan withdraws temporary quarantine phytosanitary measures, which the country introduce on February 19, 2019, Trend reports referring to the press office of the administration of the Government of Kyrgyz Republic.

The decision was taken following signing the “Protocol of the meeting results between Zhenish Razakov, the Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Zhenis Kassymbek, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan” and the 'Road Map' on issues of quarantine phytosanitary control on February 28, 2019.

“Since May 22, 2019, the Committee of State Inspection in Agro-Industrial Complex of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan lifted the ban on the import of food and seed potato, apples and persimmon from Kyrgyz Republic to Kazakhstan,” the press office reports.