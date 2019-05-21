Kazakhstan remains key importer country for Kyrgyzstan

By Azernews





Kazakh and Kyrgyz Chambers of Commerce and Industries (CCI) are trying to improve business cooperation and enhance trade and economic relations.

More than 50 percent of the goods produced in Kyrgyzstan are exported to Kazakhstan, Rima Apasova, Kyrgyz CCI Vice President, has said at a business forum organized jointly by the Kyrgyz and Kazakh CCIs.

Apasova noted that Kazakhstan is a priority partner for Kyrgyzstan.

Informing that currently, the volume of trade between the two countries has reached more than $700 million, she noted that the countries still have far to go.

Twenty Kazakh representatives of the machine-building, oil and gas, energy, mining and metallurgical industries, as well as representatives of companies-manufacturers of pharmaceutical products, medical equipment and working clothes attended the forum.

The forum was held in the framework of the memorandum of cooperation between the Kyrgyz and Kazakh CCIs. Since 2015, the parties have organized five business forums in Kyrgyzstan, during which entrepreneurs of the two countries signed contracts worth more than $15 million.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were established on August 27, 1992.

Kyrgyzstan supplies electricity, dairy products, vegetables and fruits, live cattle, garments, glass to Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, oil and oil products, wheat, coal, wheat flour, vegetable oil, inorganic chemicals, mineral raw materials, flat iron and stainless steel are imported from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

As many as 824 joint ventures with Kyrgyz capital have been established in Kazakhstan, which operate in the wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, professional, scientific and technical activities, construction and services.




