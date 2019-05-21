What is Tajikistan's revenue from electricity export?

By Azernews





The production and export of electric energy in Tajikistan remains the key industry for budget replenishment in the country.

In January-April 2019, Tajikistan earned more than $15.1 million from electricity supplies to neighboring countries.

The amount of electricity exports increased 2.3 times compared with the same period of 2018, Tajik media reported. In 2018 during this period, the electricity exports totaled to more than $6.4 million.

Mirzo Ismoilzoda, the chairman of the state energy holding Barki Tochik, at a meeting with journalists in February 2019, said that Tajikistan plans to increase electricity exports to Afghanistan and Uzbekistan in 2019.

At the spring-summer season, which is considered the peak of electricity production, Tajikistan can offer Afghanistan and Uzbekistan more electricity than was delivered in 2018.

It is planned to supply about 3.2 billion kWh of electricity to neighboring countries, that is, 1.6 billion kWh to each country, according to preliminary agreements.

Since the beginning of 2019, the country has produced more than 6.5 billion kWh of electricity, which is 7.7 percent more than in the same period of 2018. In particular, HPPs generated more than 5.6 million kWh. This indicator for the thermal power plants accounted for 900 million kWh of electricity.

Tajikistan has significant potential in the field of hydropower, which is not fully realized yet. The total volume of hydropower resources is estimated at 527 billion kWh, including 202 billion kWh that are technically possible for use, and 172 billion kWh that are economically feasible for construction.