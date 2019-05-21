CIS states to discuss agreement on protection of intellectual property rights in Ashgabat

By Trend





A number of projects aimed at expanding cooperation in the economic sphere and other areas are planned to be considered in Ashgabat during the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government on May 31, Trend reports referring to the CIS Executive Committee.

In particular, this includes an agreement on the interaction of the customs authorities of the CIS member states in protection of rights to intellectual property.

The simplified procedure for contacts between the customs administrations of the CIS states on harmonizing the forms, volumes and timing of information exchange necessary for identifying and preventing the circulation of counterfeit goods, stipulated by the document, will contribute to the development and strengthening of customs cooperation in the CIS member countries, the information says.

It is also noted that the CIS member states confirmed their interest in developing a new project for an interstate program of innovative cooperation for the period until 2030.

Moreover, the heads of government are planning to sign a protocol on amending the agreement on the procedure for customs clearance and customs control of goods transferred between the states parties to the agreement on the creation of a free trade zone.

Furthermore, an agreement on the coordination of interstate relations in the field of basic research will be signed along with a protocol on amending the agreement on the procedure for transit through the territories of the CIS states.