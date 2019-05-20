Unexpected exchange rate in Uzbekistan: dollar rises, euro falls

By Trend





The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be valid from May 21, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

The US dollar again added a little this week. The US currency rose by 2.76 soums. Starting from tomorrow, 1 dollar will cost 8460.92 soums.

In turn, euro this week seriously "dipped." The value of the European currency fell to 9439 soums, a decrease of 62.5 soums compared with the previous week.

The Russian ruble rose slightly. Its cost increased by 1.32 soums and amounted to 131, 6 soums.