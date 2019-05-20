Turkmenistan, UN discuss disaster risk reduction

By Trend





A meeting between the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan and Paola Albrito, Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) Regional Office for Europe, was held in Geneva, Switzerland, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed matters of cooperation, the information reads.

The meeting was held on the margins of the 6th session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2019) entitled “Progress in achieving sustainability: towards sustainable and inclusive societies”. The event was carried out within the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), launched a national project for assessing seismic risks, and preventing and responding to potential earthquakes.

The project, in line with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, is funded by the Turkmen government and will be implemented by 2020. It is planned to conduct an assessment of the seismic stability of buildings and structures of Ashgabat.

Turkmenistan is located in a seismically dangerous zone. On the night of October 6, 1948, a magnitude 10 earthquake occurred in Ashgabat and claimed numerous lives.

More than 20 digital stationary and dozens of autonomous, mobile seismic stations monitor the seismic activity in Turkmenistan. One of these mobile seismic stations is located in the Karakum Desert.

The territory of the country is characterized by the presence of structurally unstable subsoil bases and, due to climatic conditions, a high corrosivity. High salinity of groundwater, the intensity of solar radiation and other environmental factors are also the subject of study by local seismologists.