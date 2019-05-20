Turkmenistan restructures State Committee for Tourism

By Trend





Turkmenistan is taking steps for restructuring the State Committee for Tourism, Trend reports referring to the Neytralni Turkmenistan newspaper.

The matter was discussed at a Cabinet meeting. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pointed out the need for taking comprehensive measures to bring the domestic tourism industry to a qualitatively new level of development, optimally exploit the solid potential of the industry and strengthen the status of Turkmenistan as a popular center of international tourism, the article says.

Tourism industry occupies a special place in the strategic plans of Turkmenistan. One example is the Awaza resort being built on the Caspian shores, the country's first free economic zone, where tax and customs privileges are granted to working investors, firms and companies, the news reads.

Laying on the route of the Great Silk Road, Turkmenistan has rich folk culture, diverse natural landscapes, and unique archaeological monuments such as ancient Nisa, Merv and Koneurgench included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List, and the Gonurdepe, the center of the civilization of Margiana, otherwise known in ancient times as Dahistan. The foothills of the Kopetdag mountain range, the flora and fauna of the Karakum desert, the banks of the Amu Darya River, the Koytendag mountain range and nature reserve, and the subtropical regions of southwestern Turkmenistan are godsend for lovers of ecological tourism, says the article.