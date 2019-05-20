TODAY.AZ / World news

Official rate: Prices of 23 foreign currencies increase in Iran

20 May 2019 [11:52] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The prices of 11 foreign currencies has decreased, while the prices of 23 other currencies have increased according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,851 rials.

Foreign currency

Iranian rial

USD

42,000

GBP

53,468

CHF

41,518

SEK

4,357

NOK

4,785

DKK

6,274

INR

603

AED

11,437

KWD

137,984

PKR 100

28,318

JPY 100

38,109

HKD

5,352

OMR

109,233

CAD

31,264

NZD

27,451

ZAR

2,913

TRY

6,931

RUB

649

QAR

11,539

IQD 100

3,515

SYP

82

AUD

29,051

SAR

11,201

BHD

111,702

SGD

30,530

BDT 100

49,927

LKR 10

2,387

MMK

28

NPR 100

37,469

LYD

30,056

CNY

6,074

MYR

10,058

THB 100

131,979

KRW 1000

35,203

JOD

59,239

EUR

46,851

KZT 100

11,057

GEL

15,301

IDR 1000

2,905

AFN

531

BYN

20,105

AZN

24,706

PHP 100

79,722

TJS

4,450

VEF

4,206

TMT

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166,547 rials, and the price of $1 is 146,515 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 114,712 rials, and the price of $1 is 101,802 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 141,000-145,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 161,000-164,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/182696.html

Print version

Views: 141

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also