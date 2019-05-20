Official rate: Prices of 23 foreign currencies increase in Iran

|
By Trend
The prices of 11 foreign currencies has decreased, while the prices of 23 other currencies have increased according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.
According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,851 rials.
Foreign currency
Iranian rial
USD
42,000
GBP
53,468
CHF
41,518
SEK
4,357
NOK
4,785
DKK
6,274
INR
603
AED
11,437
KWD
137,984
PKR 100
28,318
JPY 100
38,109
HKD
5,352
OMR
109,233
CAD
31,264
NZD
27,451
ZAR
2,913
TRY
6,931
RUB
649
QAR
11,539
IQD 100
3,515
SYP
82
AUD
29,051
SAR
11,201
BHD
111,702
SGD
30,530
BDT 100
49,927
LKR 10
2,387
MMK
28
NPR 100
37,469
LYD
30,056
CNY
6,074
MYR
10,058
THB 100
131,979
KRW 1000
35,203
JOD
59,239
EUR
46,851
KZT 100
11,057
GEL
15,301
IDR 1000
2,905
AFN
531
BYN
20,105
AZN
24,706
PHP 100
79,722
TJS
4,450
VEF
4,206
TMT
11,966
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166,547 rials, and the price of $1 is 146,515 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 114,712 rials, and the price of $1 is 101,802 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 141,000-145,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 161,000-164,000 rials.