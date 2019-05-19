Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran

|
By Trend
The prices of foreign currencies remained unchanged in Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.
The prices of foreign currencies decreased in Iran’s black market.
According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,923 rials.
Foreign currency
Iranian rial
USD
42,000
GBP
53,418
CHF
41,552
SEK
4,356
NOK
4,776
DKK
6,276
INR
598
AED
11,437
KWD
138,054
PKR 100
28,303
JPY 100
38,329
HKD
5,351
OMR
109,233
CAD
31,187
NZD
27,402
ZAR
2,910
TRY
6,937
RUB
650
QAR
11,539
IQD 100
3,527
SYP
82
AUD
28,822
SAR
11,200
BHD
111,701
SGD
30,492
BDT 100
49,882
LKR 10
2,389
MMK
28
NPR 100
37,141
LYD
30,010
CNY
6,172
MYR
10,058
THB 100
131,950
KRW 1000
35,155
JOD
59,238
EUR
46,923
KZT 100
11,061
GEL
15,301
IDR 1000
2,896
AFN
531
BYN
20,193
AZN
24,706
PHP 100
79,713
TJS
4,450
VEF
4,206
TMT
11,966
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166,396 rials, and the price of $1 is 147,078 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 102,578 rials, and the price of $1 is 101,918 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 143,000-146,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 164,000-166,000 rials.