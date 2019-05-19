TODAY.AZ / World news

Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran

19 May 2019 [16:26] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

The prices of foreign currencies remained unchanged in Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

The prices of foreign currencies decreased in Iran’s black market.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,923 rials.

Foreign currency

Iranian rial

USD

42,000

GBP

53,418

CHF

41,552

SEK

4,356

NOK

4,776

DKK

6,276

INR

598

AED

11,437

KWD

138,054

PKR 100

28,303

JPY 100

38,329

HKD

5,351

OMR

109,233

CAD

31,187

NZD

27,402

ZAR

2,910

TRY

6,937

RUB

650

QAR

11,539

IQD 100

3,527

SYP

82

AUD

28,822

SAR

11,200

BHD

111,701

SGD

30,492

BDT 100

49,882

LKR 10

2,389

MMK

28

NPR 100

37,141

LYD

30,010

CNY

6,172

MYR

10,058

THB 100

131,950

KRW 1000

35,155

JOD

59,238

EUR

46,923

KZT 100

11,061

GEL

15,301

IDR 1000

2,896

AFN

531

BYN

20,193

AZN

24,706

PHP 100

79,713

TJS

4,450

VEF

4,206

TMT

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166,396 rials, and the price of $1 is 147,078 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 102,578 rials, and the price of $1 is 101,918 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 143,000-146,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 164,000-166,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/182684.html

Print version

Views: 133

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also