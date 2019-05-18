Wizz Air postpones launch of six new European destinations from Kutaisi

By Trend

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has postponed the launch of six new European destinations from Georgia's Kutaisi for a month, the airline press service said, Trend reports via Georgia Online.

Regular flights from Georgia to Eindhoven (The Netherlands), Tallinn (Estonia), Brussels (Belgium), Copenhagen (Denmark), Bari (Italy) and Basel (Switzerland) Wizz Air postponed from August 1 to September 10. The reason is called the “operational obstacle” - an additional, third Airbus A320 will be delivered to Kutaisi Airport by Wizz Air later than planned.

The airline has informed all passengers who purchased tickets to one of the six destinations for the dates from August 1 to September 10, and promised to refund 100 percent of the ticket price or change the ticket. They can get it in return as a ticket for the same direction, but for another number, and in another direction. In case that air tickets are purchased through a travel agency, passengers should contact their tour operator.

According to the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy of Georgia, Wizz Air became the most popular airline in Georgia in 2018. The share of the Hungarian low-cost airline in the country's aviation market is 12 percent. Over the past year, Wizz Air has served 587,179 passengers in Georgia.



Wizz Air has been operating in Georgia since 2012. Currently, the airline operates flights from Kutaisi International Airport to more than 20 destinations.