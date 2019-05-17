Turkmenistan, Vietnam aim at joint economic projects

By Trend





The Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with Deputy Head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Tuan Phong, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry on May 17.

The need to develop a legal framework for drafting joint economic projects was particularly emphasized, and the important role of interstate visits was noted, the report said.

The parties drew attention to the possibility of increasing the volume of trade. At the meeting, prospects for cultural and humanitarian cooperation were also discussed at the meeting.

