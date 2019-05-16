Official rate: Prices of 19 foreign currencies drop in Iran

By Trend





The prices of 19 foreign currencies has decreased, while the prices of 15 others increased in the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,076 rials.

Foreign currency Iranian rial USD 42,000 GBP 54,231 CHF 41,646 SEK 4,374 NOK 4,806 DKK 6,305 INR 598 AED 11,437 KWD 138,041 PKR 100 29,646 JPY 100 38,302 HKD 5,351 OMR 109,236 CAD 31,201 NZD 27,585 ZAR 2,951 TRY 6,835 RUB 648 QAR 11,539 IQD 100 3,514 SYP 82 AUD 29,114 SAR 11,201 BHD 111,703 SGD 30,703 BDT 100 49,614 LKR 10 2,373 MMK 28 NPR 100 37,168 LYD 30,049 CNY 6,112 MYR 10,065 THB 100 133,336 KRW 1000 35,360 JOD 59,240 EUR 47,076 KZT 100 11,021 GEL 15,307 IDR 1000 2,909 AFN 536 BYN 20,067 AZN 24,758 PHP 100 80,264 TJS 4,450 VEF 4,206 TMT 11,996

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 168,429 rials, and the price of $1 is 149,015 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 118,804 rials, and the price of $1 is 101,396 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 146,000-149,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 165,000-169,000 rials.