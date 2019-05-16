TODAY.AZ / World news

Official rate: Prices of 19 foreign currencies drop in Iran

15 May 2019 [13:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The prices of 19 foreign currencies has decreased, while the prices of 15 others increased in the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,076 rials.

Foreign currency

Iranian rial

USD

42,000

GBP

54,231

CHF

41,646

SEK

4,374

NOK

4,806

DKK

6,305

INR

598

AED

11,437

KWD

138,041

PKR 100

29,646

JPY 100

38,302

HKD

5,351

OMR

109,236

CAD

31,201

NZD

27,585

ZAR

2,951

TRY

6,835

RUB

648

QAR

11,539

IQD 100

3,514

SYP

82

AUD

29,114

SAR

11,201

BHD

111,703

SGD

30,703

BDT 100

49,614

LKR 10

2,373

MMK

28

NPR 100

37,168

LYD

30,049

CNY

6,112

MYR

10,065

THB 100

133,336

KRW 1000

35,360

JOD

59,240

EUR

47,076

KZT 100

11,021

GEL

15,307

IDR 1000

2,909

AFN

536

BYN

20,067

AZN

24,758

PHP 100

80,264

TJS

4,450

VEF

4,206

TMT

11,996

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 168,429 rials, and the price of $1 is 149,015 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 118,804 rials, and the price of $1 is 101,396 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 146,000-149,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 165,000-169,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/182538.html

Print version

Views: 324

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also