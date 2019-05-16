Official rate: Prices of 19 foreign currencies drop in Iran

|
By Trend
The prices of 19 foreign currencies has decreased, while the prices of 15 others increased in the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.
According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,076 rials.
Foreign currency
Iranian rial
USD
42,000
GBP
54,231
CHF
41,646
SEK
4,374
NOK
4,806
DKK
6,305
INR
598
AED
11,437
KWD
138,041
PKR 100
29,646
JPY 100
38,302
HKD
5,351
OMR
109,236
CAD
31,201
NZD
27,585
ZAR
2,951
TRY
6,835
RUB
648
QAR
11,539
IQD 100
3,514
SYP
82
AUD
29,114
SAR
11,201
BHD
111,703
SGD
30,703
BDT 100
49,614
LKR 10
2,373
MMK
28
NPR 100
37,168
LYD
30,049
CNY
6,112
MYR
10,065
THB 100
133,336
KRW 1000
35,360
JOD
59,240
EUR
47,076
KZT 100
11,021
GEL
15,307
IDR 1000
2,909
AFN
536
BYN
20,067
AZN
24,758
PHP 100
80,264
TJS
4,450
VEF
4,206
TMT
11,996
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 168,429 rials, and the price of $1 is 149,015 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 118,804 rials, and the price of $1 is 101,396 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 146,000-149,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 165,000-169,000 rials.