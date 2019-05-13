Minister: Turkish defense industry strengthening

By Trend





The defense industry of Turkey is strengthening, said Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defense, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Currently, Turkey is self-sufficient in defense energy products by 70 percent, Akar said.

He also said that, despite a significant breakthrough in the defense industry, Turkey intends to achieve new success in this area.

As stated earlier by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey will strengthen its defense industry and become a global leader in the manufacture of defense products.

"I instruct all law enforcement agencies to refuse to import defense industry products. Turkey is able to provide itself with relevant products," Erdogan said.

The head of state noted that the country will begin mass production of the domestic "Altay" tank in the near future.

In recent years, Turkey has invested about $35 billion in its defense industry.