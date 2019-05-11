Turkmenistan appoints ambassadors to Greece and Croatia

By Trend





President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov appointed ambassadors to Greece and Croatia, Trendreports referring to the corresponding presidential decrees.

Berdimyrat Rejepow, who heads the diplomatic mission in Italy, has been appointed ambassador to Greece, while Annamammet Annayew, the Turkmen Ambassador to Romania, will now represent the interests of the country in Croatia as well.

The diversification of energy sources connects the EU with Turkmenistan, which possesses some of the world's largest natural gas proven reserves.

Among the promising areas of ??partnership are the construction, energy and gas processing sectors, and development of industrial, transport and social infrastructure.