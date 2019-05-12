Price of 23 foreign currencies up in Iran, according to official rate

|
The prices of 23 foreign currencies have increased in the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,176 rials.
USD
42,000
GBP
54,595
CHF
41,507
SEK
4,370
NOK
4,817
DKK
6,320
INR
601
AED
11,437
KWD
137,950
PKR 100
29,701
JPY
38,255
HKD
5,352
OMR
109,235
CAD
31,301
NZD
27,711
ZAR
2,967
TRY
7,022
RUB
645
QAR
11,539
IQD 100
3,527
SYP
82
AUD
29,409
SAR
11,201
BHD
111,705
SGD
30,826
BDT 100
49,754
LKR 10
2,383
MMK
28
NPR 100
37,342
LYD
30,184
CNY
6,155
MYR
10,097
THB 100
133,138
KRW 1000
35,751
JOD
59,239
EUR
47,176
KZT 100
11,054
GEL
15,318
IDR 1000
2,930
AFN
537
BYN
19,996
AZN
24,707
PHP 100
80,479
TJS
4,450
VEF
4,206
TMT
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 172,428 rials, and the price of $1 is 153,875 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 118,453 rials, and the price of $1 is 98,714 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 150,000-154,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-174,000 rials.