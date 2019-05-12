TODAY.AZ / World news

Price of 23 foreign currencies up in Iran, according to official rate

11 May 2019 [13:51] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The prices of 23 foreign currencies have increased in the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,176 rials.

USD

42,000

GBP

54,595

CHF

41,507

SEK

4,370

NOK

4,817

DKK

6,320

INR

601

AED

11,437

KWD

137,950

PKR 100

29,701

JPY

38,255

HKD

5,352

OMR

109,235

CAD

31,301

NZD

27,711

ZAR

2,967

TRY

7,022

RUB

645

QAR

11,539

IQD 100

3,527

SYP

82

AUD

29,409

SAR

11,201

BHD

111,705

SGD

30,826

BDT 100

49,754

LKR 10

2,383

MMK

28

NPR 100

37,342

LYD

30,184

CNY

6,155

MYR

10,097

THB 100

133,138

KRW 1000

35,751

JOD

59,239

EUR

47,176

KZT 100

11,054

GEL

15,318

IDR 1000

2,930

AFN

537

BYN

19,996

AZN

24,707

PHP 100

80,479

TJS

4,450

VEF

4,206

TMT

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 172,428 rials, and the price of $1 is 153,875 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 118,453 rials, and the price of $1 is 98,714 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 150,000-154,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-174,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/182411.html

Print version

Views: 218

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also