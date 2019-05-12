TODAY.AZ / World news

Turkey, Israel trade turnover up by more than $130M

11 May 2019 [15:22] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Turkey’s trade with Israel increased by $133.770 million and totaled at $1,595.932 million during the first quarter of 2019, Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

"Turkish exports to Israel for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to $1,089.849 million, and imports from Israel amounted to $506.083 million," the ministry said.

It was noted that trade between Turkey and Israel increased by $76.975 million and amounted to $618.016 million in March 2019.

"In March 2019, Turkish exports to Israel amounted to $453.726 million, while imports from Israel amounted to $164.290 million," the ministry said.

The total turnover of Turkey in March 2019 amounted to $34.5 billion.

