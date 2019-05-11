Uzbekistan, Italy to implement joint projects for $300 M

By Trend





Uzbek-Italian Business Forum, which was organized in cooperation with the Italian Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Craft and Agriculture (Unioncamere) with the participation of the business circles of Uzbekistan and Italy, was held in Rome on May 7, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

At the Forum, companies from Uzbekistan and Italy made presentations on projects that are proposed for joint implementation in the fields of agriculture, oil and gas sector, light industry, and the production of building materials.

Italian leading insurance and investment companies, manufacturers of textile equipment and building materials, consulting and logistics companies participated in the Forum. Representatives of international companies including Besana, GIl Santucci, Maire Technimont, Intesa San Paolo, Ernst & Young, Pedrini, Omnia Onlus, and Marco Polo Consulting presented their projects.

The event resulted in signing bilateral agreements on the implementation of trade and investment projects totaling over $ 300 million. One of them is the agreement on cooperation concluded between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the Italian Omnia Onlus Foundation for the implementation of investment projects in the fields of agriculture, health care, pharmaceuticals, and production of leather and textiles.

Other agreements signed for a number of initiatives to be realized in Uzbekistan imply the creation of intensive gardens in the Syrdarya region, the production of furniture and sanitary ware, and setting up a joint venture for the extraction and processing of natural stone in Nurata district of the Navoi region.

Noteworthy, currently 29 enterprises with the participation of Italian capital operate in Uzbekistan. They include 25 joint ventures and four enterprises with 100 percent Italian capital engaged in food industry, perfumery, knitwear manufacturing, production of consumer goods, cotton recycling and trade.