China, Kazakhstan to increase trade turnover

By Trend





Chinese delegation visited Kazakhstan within the framework of One Belt One Road initiative, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

The guests visited POSH Taraz, a wool processing factory. The delegation members stated that they are interested in raw material purchase, specifically in the purchase of sheep wool manufactured in Zhambyl District.

Then the delegation visited Aivengo sewing factory. The factory manufactures sewing products that meet the international quality standards. The Chinese delegation was particularly interested in the products with Kazakh national ornament.

The working visit ended with a memorandum signing that took place on the site of Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Zhambyl District. The parties plan to cooperate in order to help small and medium businesses to create joint ventures in the sphere of light industry, to increase the volume of exported products of light industries from Kazakhstan to China and vice versa, and to contribute to the reduction of the administrative barriers.

Aidar Abdukadirov, Deputy Director of Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurship, indicated the goals and objectives of the cooperation. "The memorandum allows to effectively fulfill the tasks set up by the President on the industry development within the Economy of simple things as well as to plan and organize joint events in order to foster economic cooperation and to improve business relations between ventures of light industry," he said.