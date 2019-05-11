Kazakh real estate market prices for April 2019

By Trend





In April 2019 the average cost for one square meter of new housing in Kazakhstan amounted to 280,081 tenge with an increase of 0.7 percent compared to the previous month and of 1.6 percent compared to December 2018, Trend reports via the Committee of statistics of the Ministry of national economy of Kazakhstan.

In contrast, the average cost for one square meter of well-appointed housing amounted to 191,450 tenge which is an increase of 0.4 percent compared to the March 2019 and an increase of 1.5 percent compared to December 2018.

The cost of tenement houses remained unchanged and amounts to 119,365 tenge.

Payments for a well-appointed housing rental remained at the same level as in the previous month and amount to 1,431 tenge.

1 USD = 380.58 tenge on May 9