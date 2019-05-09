Price of 12 foreign currencies up in Iran, officially

|
By Trend
The prices of 21 foreign currencies has decreased, while the prices of 12 others increased in the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.
According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,020 rials.
USD
42,000
GBP
54,632
CHF
41,148
SEK
4,367
NOK
4,788
DKK
6,296
INR
602
AED
11,437
KWD
138,022
PKR 100
29,659
JPY
38,209
HKD
5,352
OMR
109,234
CAD
31,152
NZD
27,603
ZAR
2,917
TRY
6,816
RUB
646
QAR
11,539
IQD 100
3,521
SYP
82
AUD
29,286
SAR
11,201
BHD
11,1703
SGD
30,809
BDT 100
49,709
LKR 10
2,399
MMK
28
NPR 100
37,397
LYD
30,135
CNY
6,170
MYR
10,117
THB 100
131,937
KRW 1000
35,720
JOD
59,239
EUR
47,002
KZT 100
11,050
GEL
15,318
IDR 1000
2,927
AFN
538
BYN
19,913
AZN
24,757
PHP 100
80,358
TJS
4,450
VEF
4,206
TMT
12,001
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 167,387 rials, and the price of $1 is 150,244 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 113,443 rials, and the price of $1 is 98,604 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 150,000-154,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 167,000-172,000 rials.