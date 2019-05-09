TODAY.AZ / World news

Price of 12 foreign currencies up in Iran, officially

09 May 2019 [14:10] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The prices of 21 foreign currencies has decreased, while the prices of 12 others increased in the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,020 rials.

USD

42,000

GBP

54,632

CHF

41,148

SEK

4,367

NOK

4,788

DKK

6,296

INR

602

AED

11,437

KWD

138,022

PKR 100

29,659

JPY

38,209

HKD

5,352

OMR

109,234

CAD

31,152

NZD

27,603

ZAR

2,917

TRY

6,816

RUB

646

QAR

11,539

IQD 100

3,521

SYP

82

AUD

29,286

SAR

11,201

BHD

11,1703

SGD

30,809

BDT 100

49,709

LKR 10

2,399

MMK

28

NPR 100

37,397

LYD

30,135

CNY

6,170

MYR

10,117

THB 100

131,937

KRW 1000

35,720

JOD

59,239

EUR

47,002

KZT 100

11,050

GEL

15,318

IDR 1000

2,927

AFN

538

BYN

19,913

AZN

24,757

PHP 100

80,358

TJS

4,450

VEF

4,206

TMT

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 167,387 rials, and the price of $1 is 150,244 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 113,443 rials, and the price of $1 is 98,604 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 150,000-154,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 167,000-172,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/182352.html

Print version

Views: 161

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also