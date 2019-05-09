Price of 12 foreign currencies up in Iran, officially

By Trend





The prices of 21 foreign currencies has decreased, while the prices of 12 others increased in the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,020 rials.

USD 42,000 GBP 54,632 CHF 41,148 SEK 4,367 NOK 4,788 DKK 6,296 INR 602 AED 11,437 KWD 138,022 PKR 100 29,659 JPY 38,209 HKD 5,352 OMR 109,234 CAD 31,152 NZD 27,603 ZAR 2,917 TRY 6,816 RUB 646 QAR 11,539 IQD 100 3,521 SYP 82 AUD 29,286 SAR 11,201 BHD 11,1703 SGD 30,809 BDT 100 49,709 LKR 10 2,399 MMK 28 NPR 100 37,397 LYD 30,135 CNY 6,170 MYR 10,117 THB 100 131,937 KRW 1000 35,720 JOD 59,239 EUR 47,002 KZT 100 11,050 GEL 15,318 IDR 1000 2,927 AFN 538 BYN 19,913 AZN 24,757 PHP 100 80,358 TJS 4,450 VEF 4,206 TMT 12,001