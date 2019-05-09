Another factory to be built in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar

By Trend





A soda ash production factory will be built in the industrial district of Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar, Trend reports citing lsm.kz.

"The raw materials to the factory will come from regional mining sites of salt and limestone," reads the news report. "By now, a state expertise of the feasibility study and preliminary evaluation of the impact on the environment have been carried out, and external network and infrastructure have been constructed," the report said.

"The venture is to manufacture 200,000 tons of soda ash per year," the statement reads. The entire manufactured volume shall be realized in the internal market of Kazakhstan.

"Kazakh market's demand is 400,000-450,000 tons of soda ash a year," the report says.