Kazakh region to export fruits, vegetables to Russia’s Tatarstan

The close cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia’s Tatarstan Republic relates not only to historical and cultural ties, but also to serious economic and political interests.

Entrepreneurs from Tatarstan’s Kazan have shown interest in fruit and vegetable products of Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region, the press service of the regional administration stated.

Minatulla Gasanguseynov, the head of the wholesale and retail company Mariana-Region LLC arrived in the region on a working visit. The company is engaged in the supply of fruits and vegetables to such retail chains as Magnit and X5 Retail Group. The company’s annual turnover is more than 1 billion rubles ($15.3 million).

The press service mentioned that the company from Kazan intends to expand areas of cooperation in the supply of fruits and vegetables to Russia and establish business contacts with fruits and vegetables producers of the Turkistan region.

"The planned volume of purchases of fruits and vegetables by Mariana-Region is about 500,000 - 600,000 tons per month. Tatar entrepreneur Gasanguseynov visited farms and main greenhouse complexes in the region," the message said.

In addition, a working meeting was held at one of the largest greenhouses "Adel", located in Ordabasy region.

The guest from Tatarstan noted that good conditions for international trade have been created in the region.

In turn, Meirzhan Myrzaliyev, Deputy Governor of Turkestan region, emphasized readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation and assistance from the regional administration. He noted that Turkistan has great opportunities to supply environmentally friendly products in large quantities.

Moreover, the deputy governor informed that a 24/7 call center was launched for businessmen. It is possible to contact on any issues, especially if obstacles are created for the business conduct and development.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia were established on October 22, 1992.

The trade turnover of Kazakhstan and Russia amounted to $17.6 billion in 2018. This is 7.2 percent higher than in the previous year.

According to the figures for January-November 2018, Russia ranks first in terms of imports to Kazakhstan. Russia's share among the countries supplying products to Kazakhstan is 37.3 percent.



