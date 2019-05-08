New Chairman of ADIF Board of Trustees appointed

By Trend





Toghrul Aliyev has been appointed the new chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF), Trend reports referring to the fund.

Aliyev is also the director of the risk management department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Prior to Aliyev, the board of trustees was headed by Aliyar Mammadyarov, advisor to the chairman of CBA.

The acting member of the board of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) Asim Zulfugarov is the deputy chairman of the Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees also includes head of the economic policy department of the Ministry of Economy Yalchin Azizov, head of the department for analyzing living standards and actuarial calculations of the Office of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the population Azad Taghizade, head of financial services department of the Ministry of Finance Ziyaddin Allahverdiyev, chairman of the board of International Bank of Azerbaijan Abbas Ibrahimov and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kapital Bank Jalal Gasimov.