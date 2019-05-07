BTK railway one of important transport projects in region – Turkish minister

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is one of important transport projects in the region, Turkish Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan said, Trend reports May 7 with reference to Turkish media.

He was commenting on the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Ankara, Baku and Moscow on the development of cargo transportation along the BTK railway.

He said that the signing of a memorandum between Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan will strengthen the importance of this project.

On May 6, Ankara, Baku and Moscow signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of cargo transportation along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

On October 30, 2017, a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held at the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The BTK railway is built according to the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

At the initial stage, the volume of freight traffic will reach 6.5 million tons of cargo, and up to one million passengers will be transported through this railway.