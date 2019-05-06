Kazakhstan resumes Turkmen gas transit to Russia

Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia is built on a solid friendship foundation and mutual understanding.

The national operator KazTransGas JSC has resumed the transit of Turkmen commercial gas through Kazakhstan to Russia via the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline.

KazTransGas JSC was able to resume transit through its gas pipeline system in record time. Thanks to modern technologies and the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline modernization, the mode of transporting Turkmen gas was launched in just a few days.

The transportation volume of Turkmen gas to Russia via the gas pipeline is 15 million cubic meters per day. Since the beginning of transit resumption through Kazakhstan, more than 220 million cubic meters of gas have already been transported.

The transit of Turkmen gas through the Kazakh gas transmission system was halted in 2016. In early 2019, Turkmenistan and Russia reached agreements on the gas supplies resumption under the existing intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the gas sector until 2028. This allowed restoring mutually beneficial cooperation in the gas sector to the three states at once.

In recent years, the Kazakh gas industry has undergone a large-scale modernization. Experts consider the company KazTransGas has become the most important and technologically most powerful operator of gas flows in Central Asia.

KazTransGas JSC is the largest gas supply company in Kazakhstan, representing the state interests on domestic gas market and abroad. KazTransGas operates natural gas transport via main gas pipelines, sales natural gas on domestic and foreign markets, develops, finances, constructs and maintains pipelines and gas storages.