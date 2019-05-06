TODAY.AZ / World news

Inflation in Iran’s mining sector grows 50%

06 May 2019 [10:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Price index in Iran’s mining sector rose by 50.9 percent last Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), reaching the figure 349.9 (based on index in 2011) compared to the previous year, Trend reports with reference to Iran’s Statistical Center.

Last Iranian year, price index growth in the production of iron ore reached the figure 471.6.

Entire mining sector

5 years ago (starting from March 21, 2014

4 years ago (starting from March 21, 2015

3 years ago (starting from March 21, 2016

2 years ago (starting from March 21, 2017

1 year ago (starting from March 21, 2018

Index

Annual inflation (average)

Index

Annual inflation (average)

Index

Annual inflation (average)

Index

Annual inflation (average)

Index

Annual inflation (average)

Mining

213.3

31.3

206.2

-3.3

197.8

-4.1

232

17.3

349.9

50.9

Charcoal extraction

185

18.8

198.5

7.3

211.5

6.5

264.1

24.9

352.2

33.4

Iron ore extraction

225.5

33.5

207.2

-8.1

192.2

-7.3

228.7

19

372.9

63

Extraction from other mines

181.7

26.2

204.7

12.6

212.4

3.8

235.1

10.7

278.6

18.5

The price index is based on the index in 2011.

