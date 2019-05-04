  • 04 May 2019 [10:56]
    Russia ready to sell Su-57 to Turkey if Ankara quits F-35 programme - Rostec CEO
  • 04 May 2019 [10:11]
    Russia didn’t keep its word – Turkish minister
  • 04 May 2019 [07:43]
    Kazakhstan to supply Turkey with military equipment
  • 03 May 2019 [18:09]
    Over 370,000 Georgian tourists visit Turkey during 1st quarter of 2019
  • 03 May 2019 [13:17]
    Turkmenistan renewing customs procedures for export-oriented goods
  • 03 May 2019 [13:08]
    Kazakhstan and Italy to cooperate in chemical industry
  • 03 May 2019 [11:37]
    Uzbek, Russian Foreign Ministers exchange views on socio-economic rehabilitation of Afghanistan
  • 02 May 2019 [17:24]
    Exports of Iran's Qazvin province exceed 800,000 tons
  • 02 May 2019 [17:11]
    Turkmenistan notes potential for development of bilateral relations with Ukraine

    • Most Popular