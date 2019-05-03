Over 370,000 Georgian tourists visit Turkey during 1st quarter of 2019

By Trend





Turkey was visited by 371,100 tourists from Georgia during the first quarter of 2019, which is 21.95 percent less compared to the first quarter of 2018, a source from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey told Trend.

"The share of Georgian citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey during this period was 6.82 percent," the source said. It was noted that Turkey was visited by 138,700 tourists from Georgia in March 2019, which is 17.64 percent less compared to March 2018.

According to the Ministry, the share of Georgian citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in March 2019 was 6.20 percent.

During the 1st quarter of 2019, Turkey’s tourism revenues amounted to $4.6 billion, having increased by 4.6 percent compared to the same period last year. 80.3 percent of Turkey's total income received in the tourism sector in the 1Q2019 accounted for foreign tourists. The remaining 19.7 percent accounted for Turkish citizens living abroad.