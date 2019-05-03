Turkmenistan notes potential for development of bilateral relations with Ukraine

By Trend





President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov draws attention to the possibilities for the development of Turkmen-Ukrainian relations in his message to Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of his election as President of Ukraine, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen government.

In particular, the Turkmen president noted that the high level of cooperation and mutual understanding between the two countries would serve as a solid basis for the development of Turkmen-Ukrainian relations for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Being one of the key players in the energy market in Central Asia and the Caspian region, Turkmenistan stands for diversifying energy supplies to world markets. Turkmenistan is an important Central Asian trade and economic partner of Ukraine, states the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in Ashgabat.

Ukrainian business entities are involved in the construction of large-scale infrastructure facilities of national importance in Turkmenistan including complex engineering communications as well as oil and gas, industrial and transport facilities.

The main export items to Turkmenistan include railway cars, products of the agro-industrial complex, electrical machinery, chemical, pharmaceutical and woodworking industries. Imports from Turkmenistan to Ukraine mainly consist of oil refining products, wool, cotton and textiles.