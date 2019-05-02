By Trend





US President Donald Trump may soon visit Turkey, Trendreports on May 1 with reference to Turkish media.

As reported, this decision was made after a telephone conversation between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump held on April 30.

The work is underway to prepare Trump’s visit. He may visit Turkey in July or even earlier.

Earlier Ibrahim Kalin, press secretary to the Turkish President, says that Ankara hopes that US President Donald Trump will visit Turkey. According to Ibrahim Kalin, Ankara repeatedly stated its readiness to receive Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself invited the US President to visit the country. In his words, the administration of the US President also does not exclude Trump’s visit to Ankara in 2019.