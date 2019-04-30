Turkmenistan, Tunisia expanding business partnership

By Trend





A meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Tunisian Republic in Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Mohammed Ali Sheehi was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Trendreports referring to the ministry.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the intensive development of the dialogue between the two countries, particularly in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields. It was noted that there is a need for exchange of delegations between the relevant agencies of the two countries and joint participation in international events involving business circles.

Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov was received by Tunisian President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi in early 2019. During the meeting, special attention was paid to the development of relations in the trade and economic spheres. In addition, the Tunisian president initiated the creation of a joint working group to expand bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, the Turkmen delegation also met with Tunisian Minister of Development, Investment and International Cooperation Ziad Al-Azari. The sides stressed that there are ample opportunities for establishing ties in many spheres including investment, industry, trade and agriculture. It was also agreed to develop a legal framework governing the relations between the two countries in the investment and tax spheres.