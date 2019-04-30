Cost-effectiveness of Kazakhstan's businesses decreases

By Trend





In 4Q2018 profitability of large and medium businesses in Kazakhstan reached 17.2 percent, which is 11.5 percent less than in the same period of 2017, Trend reports via finprom.kz

Total amount of manufactured goods and provided services reached 8.5 trillion tenge, which is a slight increase of 1.2 percent compared to 2017.

East Kazakhstan region is the leader by the cost-efficiency of large and medium businesses with 129.6 percent. It is followed by Atyrau Region, whose profitability ratio reached 54.7 percent. Kyzylorda Region is third with the profitability of 54.5 percent.

In 1Q2019 East Kazakhstan region showed the largest increase (by 69 percent or 25.8 billion tenge) corporate income taxes on legal persons. The region plans the GRP to reach 5.9 trillion tenge by 2023 based on the forecast of socio-economic development of East Kazakhstan region for 2018-2023. As of nine month of 2018 GRP amounts to 2.3 trillion tenge.

The lowest profitability ratio was reported in Kostanay Region - 8.2 percent and it has to do with large and medium companies suffering losses worth 28.4 billion tenge.

Mining and quarrying companies indicated the best profitability results in 4Q2018 (76.9 percent).

Companies of information and communication industry, as well as companies of administrative and support services also showed high results (9.7 percent compared and 7.7 percent respectively).

Art, entertainment and recreation based companies continue to display losses: -18.2 percent in 2018 and -16.2 percent in 2017.