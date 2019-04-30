Turkish presidential committee member: Most Armenians left for Russia in 1915

By Trend





Most Armenians left for Russia in 1915, Ismail Safi, member of the Turkish presidential committee on security and foreign policy, said.

“The Armenians claim that during the 1915 events, 1.5 million Armenians died in the Ottoman Empire, while during that time no more than 1.2 million Armenians lived in the Ottoman Empire,” Safi added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

He stressed that the claims of the Armenians that allegedly all Armenians were exterminated are nothing but stupidity.

If “genocide” took place in 1915, there wouldn’t be any Armenians in the West and in neighbouring countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier.

Previously, a source of the Turkish government told Trend that Armenia is afraid to open its archives from 1915. According to the source, opening the archives will show the world that the events of 1915 were not "Armenian genocide"; on the contrary, an extermination and genocide of the Muslim population of the Ottoman Empire by Armenian gangs occurred during the events in 1915.

The Turkish government noted that Ankara appealed to Yerevan back in 2005 to open the archives from 1915 and create a joint independent committee for investigating the events of that period. "If the events of 1915 were indeed the 'Armenian genocide' , Yerevan would be ready to open these archives," the governmental representative said.

