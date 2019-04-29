PM of Belarus to visit Turkmenistan

By Trend





The visit of Prime Minister of Belarus Syarhey Rumas to Turkmenistan is scheduled for May 2019, Trend reports with reference to the export portal of Belarus at the National Center for Marketing and Price Study on April 29.

As was earlier reported, Belarus and Turkmenistan plan to hold a meeting of the Intergovernmental Belarusian-Turkmen Committee on Economic Cooperation and a joint business forum in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat in May this year.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $65 million in 2017 and to $32.2 million in 2018.

Belarus supplies to Turkmenistan mainly include high value-added goods, such as trucks, special purpose vehicles, tractors, road-building equipment, medicines, woodworking products, and agricultural products.