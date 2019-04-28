Four more Kazakh agricultural enterprises to supply products to China

By Trend





Kazakhstan and China have agreed on a veterinary certificate for the export of meat and meat products from Kazakhstan to China, Trend reports with reference to press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

The document includes the requirements put forward by the Chinese side for imported beef and lamb. As noted by the Ministry, veterinary inspectors from China examined a number of the meat-processing enterprises of Kazakhstan.

"It is expected that four Kazakhstani agricultural entities will be included in the Register of the enterprises authorized to supply products to China," the spokesperson said adding that five local companies already obtained the right to export mutton to China.

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the General Administration of Customs of China signed a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for flour. Under the protocol, updated requirements for raw materials (grain) and finished products (wheat flour) are provided.

"As of today, 30 flour mills of Kazakhstan have been inspected by the Kazakhstan phytosanitary service to check their compliance with the above requirements. Under the guarantee of the Committee of State Inspection in the Agro-industrial Complex, these companies are expected to be included in the Register of enterprises authorized to export their products to China," the spokesperson noted.

Exports of flour from Kazakhstan in 2018 amounted to 34,000 tons worth $8.4 million.