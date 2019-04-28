TODAY.AZ / World news

FM: Turkish president to visit Iraq

28 April 2019 [13:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Iraq, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Erdogan will visit Iraq during the fourth meeting of the Turkey-Iraq High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Cavusoglu added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media on April 28.

Cavusoglu also stressed that during his visit to Iraq, Erdogan will hold a meeting with Iraqi president Barham Saleh, as well as with representatives of the Turkman community of Iraq.

However, Cavusoglu has not disclosed the exact date of Erdogan's visit to Iraq.

