FM: Turkish president to visit Iraq

By Trend





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Iraq, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Erdogan will visit Iraq during the fourth meeting of the Turkey-Iraq High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Cavusoglu added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media on April 28.

Cavusoglu also stressed that during his visit to Iraq, Erdogan will hold a meeting with Iraqi president Barham Saleh, as well as with representatives of the Turkman community of Iraq.

However, Cavusoglu has not disclosed the exact date of Erdogan's visit to Iraq.