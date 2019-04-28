Turkmenistan inks agreements with UK insurance brokers

By Trend





Turkmenistan has signed two memorandums on cooperation in the organization of insurance and reinsurance with UK insurance brokers, Trend reports referring to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

In particular, the local company Hazar ätiýaçlandyry? OJSC (Hazar insurance) has entered into agreements with insurance brokers Ed Broking LLP and United Insurance Brokers Ltd.

In Turkmenistan, 27 enterprises with the participation of UKcapital and 180 investment projects with the participation of UK companies totaling over $1.7 billion are registered. It was mentioned during the Turkmenistan-UK Trade & Industry Council (TUKTIC) held in Ashgabat, in which the trade representative of the UK Prime Minister Baroness Emma Nicholson took part.

Turkmenistan, as a country that has rich resources and economic potential and demonstrates high dynamics of development, is open to effective interaction with the UK as one of its strategic partners, Turkmenistan State News Agency said.

During the negotiations, it was also stated that there are huge opportunities and mutual potential for a significant increase in foreign trade relations, including through the implementation of new investment projects.