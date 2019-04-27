Kazakh tenge devalues against US dollar

By Trend





The weighted average US dollar rate at the daytime session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on April 26, 2019 amounted to 381,19 tenge, Trend reports with reference to the exchange data.

This trading week tenge devalued by 3.78 tenge against the dollar.

On Monday, April 22 the weighted average dollar rate based on the results of both morning and daytime sessions reached 377.11 tenge per one dollar. On Friday, April 26 one dollar costs 380.89 tenge.

KASE reports that at the day trades in US dollars the minimum rate reached 380.35 tenge per dollar, while the maximum rate amounted to 381.95 tenge and the closing rate totaled 381.55 tenge.

The volume of trading in US currency amounted to $38 080 million and the number of currency transactions reached 93.

In the exchange offices of the Nur-Sultan city (former Astana), the maximum selling rate of dollar is 382 tenge, while in Almaty it is 382.5 tenge.

Weighted average rate of the US currency as a result of both the morning and afternoon sessions was at the level of 380.89 tenge per one dollar.

The official exchange rate set by the National Bank as of April 26 is 379.86 tenge per one dollar.

On April 27, proceeding from the current procedure for predicting the official rate, it will be 380.89 tenge per one dollar.