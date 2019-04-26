Turkish ports receive over 4,000 ships in March 2019

TODAY.AZ / World news

In March 2019, 4,200 ships arrived at Turkish ports, Trendreports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The gross registered tonnage of all vessels in March 2019 amounted to 69.218 million tons.

In March 2019, 1,500 ships sailing under the Turkish flag and 2,700 ships sailing under flags of other countries arrived at Turkish ports. The gross registered tonnage of ships arrived at Turkish ports under the Turkish flag in March 2019 amounted to 10.799 million tons, and the gross registered tonnage of ships under flags of other countries was 58.419 million tons.

According to the Ministry, in the 1Q2019, Turkish ports received 11,700 ships with the gross registered tonnage of amounted to 190.350 million tons.

In the 1Q2019, most of the ships were received by the port of Izmit (1,400 vessels) and the port of Aliaga (861 vessels).

Number of ships arrived at Turkish ports in the 1Q2019:

Ports of Turkey

Ships and Gross Registered Tonnage

Number and tonnage of ships under the Turkish flag

Number and tonnage of ships under flags of other countries

Total

Number of ships

Tonnage

Number of ships

Tonnage

Number of ships

Tonnage

AMASRA

1

772

0

0

1

772

AMBARLI

368

3,796,458

564

20,801,006

932

24,597,464

BARTIN

10

19,333

50

205,519

60

224,852

FATSA

3

4,598

6

15,228

9

19,826

G?RESUN

0

0

14

117,315

14

117,315

HOPA

40

50,406

10

47,271

50

97,677

??NEADA

0

0

5

38,767

5

38,767

?NEBOLU

27

53,808

4

19,210

31

73,018

KARADEN?Z ERE?L?S?

79

358,053

105

1,705,694

184

2,063,747

KARASU

3

23,449

53

331,831

56

355,280

R?ZE

24

55,827

8

41,904

32

97,731

S?NOP

0

0

1

2,457

1

2,457

SÜRMENE

0

0

2

258

2

258

??LE

4

3,367

0

0

4

3,367

T?REBOLU

10

77,071

3

20,957

13

98,028

ÜNYE

41

87,285

28

112,750

69

200,035

ZONGULDAK

50

327,458

101

1,600,433

151

1,927,891

ALANYA

1

12,560

3

49,154

4

61,714

AL?A?A

336

2,112,705

861

21,076,047

1 197

23,188,752

AYVALIK

82

26,700

0

0

82

26,700

BANDIRMA

81

330,150

202

1,095,705

283

1,425,855

BODRUM

123

32,545

0

0

123

32,545

BOTA?

21

1,023,043

154

9,753,070

175

10,776,113

BOZCAADA

10

18,220

1

24,348

11

42,568

ÇE?ME

232

1,514,884

79

304,639

311

1,819,523

D?K?L?

2

3,298

37

126,943

39

130,241

ERDEK

13

7,520

0

0

13

7,520

FETH?YE

6

3,426

12

71,131

18

74,557

