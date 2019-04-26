Turkish ports receive over 4,000 ships in March 2019

|
By Trend
In March 2019, 4,200 ships arrived at Turkish ports, Trendreports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.
The gross registered tonnage of all vessels in March 2019 amounted to 69.218 million tons.
In March 2019, 1,500 ships sailing under the Turkish flag and 2,700 ships sailing under flags of other countries arrived at Turkish ports. The gross registered tonnage of ships arrived at Turkish ports under the Turkish flag in March 2019 amounted to 10.799 million tons, and the gross registered tonnage of ships under flags of other countries was 58.419 million tons.
According to the Ministry, in the 1Q2019, Turkish ports received 11,700 ships with the gross registered tonnage of amounted to 190.350 million tons.
In the 1Q2019, most of the ships were received by the port of Izmit (1,400 vessels) and the port of Aliaga (861 vessels).
Number of ships arrived at Turkish ports in the 1Q2019:
Ports of Turkey
Ships and Gross Registered Tonnage
Number and tonnage of ships under the Turkish flag
Number and tonnage of ships under flags of other countries
Total
Number of ships
Tonnage
Number of ships
Tonnage
Number of ships
Tonnage
AMASRA
1
772
0
0
1
772
AMBARLI
368
3,796,458
564
20,801,006
932
24,597,464
BARTIN
10
19,333
50
205,519
60
224,852
FATSA
3
4,598
6
15,228
9
19,826
G?RESUN
0
0
14
117,315
14
117,315
HOPA
40
50,406
10
47,271
50
97,677
??NEADA
0
0
5
38,767
5
38,767
?NEBOLU
27
53,808
4
19,210
31
73,018
KARADEN?Z ERE?L?S?
79
358,053
105
1,705,694
184
2,063,747
KARASU
3
23,449
53
331,831
56
355,280
R?ZE
24
55,827
8
41,904
32
97,731
S?NOP
0
0
1
2,457
1
2,457
SÜRMENE
0
0
2
258
2
258
??LE
4
3,367
0
0
4
3,367
T?REBOLU
10
77,071
3
20,957
13
98,028
ÜNYE
41
87,285
28
112,750
69
200,035
ZONGULDAK
50
327,458
101
1,600,433
151
1,927,891
ALANYA
1
12,560
3
49,154
4
61,714
AL?A?A
336
2,112,705
861
21,076,047
1 197
23,188,752
AYVALIK
82
26,700
0
0
82
26,700
BANDIRMA
81
330,150
202
1,095,705
283
1,425,855
BODRUM
123
32,545
0
0
123
32,545
BOTA?
21
1,023,043
154
9,753,070
175
10,776,113
BOZCAADA
10
18,220
1
24,348
11
42,568
ÇE?ME
232
1,514,884
79
304,639
311
1,819,523
D?K?L?
2
3,298
37
126,943
39
130,241
ERDEK
13
7,520
0
0
13
7,520
FETH?YE
6
3,426
12
71,131
18
74,557
|
URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/181860.html
Print version
Views: 121
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
See Also
Most Popular