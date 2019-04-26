Turkish ports receive over 4,000 ships in March 2019

By Trend





In March 2019, 4,200 ships arrived at Turkish ports, Trendreports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The gross registered tonnage of all vessels in March 2019 amounted to 69.218 million tons.

In March 2019, 1,500 ships sailing under the Turkish flag and 2,700 ships sailing under flags of other countries arrived at Turkish ports. The gross registered tonnage of ships arrived at Turkish ports under the Turkish flag in March 2019 amounted to 10.799 million tons, and the gross registered tonnage of ships under flags of other countries was 58.419 million tons.

According to the Ministry, in the 1Q2019, Turkish ports received 11,700 ships with the gross registered tonnage of amounted to 190.350 million tons.

In the 1Q2019, most of the ships were received by the port of Izmit (1,400 vessels) and the port of Aliaga (861 vessels).

Number of ships arrived at Turkish ports in the 1Q2019: