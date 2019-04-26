Number of Central Asian companies registered in Turkey increases

By Trend





The weighted average dollar rate at the daytime session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on April 25, 2019 totaled 379,92 tenge, Trend reports with reference to the exchange data.

KASE reports that at the day trades in US dollars the minimum rate reached 379.5 tenge per dollar, while the maximum rate amounted to 380.3 tenge and the closing rate totaled 380 tenge.

The volume of trading in US currency amounted to $63 664 million and the number of currency transactions reached 185.

In the exchange offices of the Nur-Sultan city, the maximum selling rate of dollar is 380.2 tenge, while in Almaty it is 381 tenge.

Weighted average rate of the US currency based on both the morning and afternoon sessions was at the level of 379.86 tenge per one dollar.

The official exchange rate set by the National Bank as of April 25 is 378.56 tenge per one dollar.

On April 26, proceeding from the current procedure for predicting the official rate, it will be 379.86 tenge per one dollar.